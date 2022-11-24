BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 19,036 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Qorvo worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

QRVO stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

