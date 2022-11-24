BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
DCF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 24,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,991. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.