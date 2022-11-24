BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 24,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,991. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

