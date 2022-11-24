Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $81,124,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.89. 3,264,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,997. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

