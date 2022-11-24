Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 3,264,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,631,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

