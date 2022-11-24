Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 116,159 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

