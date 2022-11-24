Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

