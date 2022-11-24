Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of LGI Homes worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

