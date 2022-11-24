Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,671 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

