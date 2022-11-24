Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $93.70

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameren by 7.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameren by 98.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

