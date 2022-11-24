Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $124.22

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

