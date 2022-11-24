Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 702.20

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.60 ($8.69).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.07) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Drax Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 620.50 ($7.34) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,220.59.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

