Brokerages Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $58.21

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.