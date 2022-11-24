Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $23.00

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $981.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

