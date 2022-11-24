Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target at $149.60

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAKSY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.19) to GBX 150 ($1.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.