Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$2.47

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.47.
Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
OrganiGram Trading Up 0.7 %
OGI opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$423.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.44. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$2.79.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
