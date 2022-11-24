Brokerages Set Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Target Price at $6.19

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Saipem in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.