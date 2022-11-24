Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $44.33

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Upstart stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $220.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $166,188. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

