Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

BVRDF opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

