Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 2.7%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 70.05 and last traded at 72.00. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at 74.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is 322.20 and its 200-day moving average is 146.44.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various personal and business banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
