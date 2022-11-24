Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,029 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $39,137,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.