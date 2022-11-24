Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.63. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$387.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.