Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.37 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

