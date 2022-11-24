Canon Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canon in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Canon’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAJ. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

