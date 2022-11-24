Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Tony Aquila Buys 4,504,505 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CEO Tony Aquila purchased 4,504,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,737,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,868,247.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

