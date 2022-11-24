Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.