Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of SMTI opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $517,359.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,890. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

