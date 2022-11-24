Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,536. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

