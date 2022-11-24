Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 3,425,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,492. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

