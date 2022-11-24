Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.29. 472,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,771. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

