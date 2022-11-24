Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

TGT traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 4,833,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

