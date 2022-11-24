Capital Analysts LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,846,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after buying an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

