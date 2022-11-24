Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,854. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

