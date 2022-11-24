Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.66.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

