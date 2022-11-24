Carmignac Gestion Acquires Shares of 3,378 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

JKS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

