Carmignac Gestion Takes $299,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $266.61. 376,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.