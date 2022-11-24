Carmignac Gestion Trims Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550,947 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.12% of Hello Group worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,900,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 618,962 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

MOMO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 1,329,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,550. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

