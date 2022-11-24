Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

