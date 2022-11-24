Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells $18,260.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CARE stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
