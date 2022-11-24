Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells $18,260.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

About Carter Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

