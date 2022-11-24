Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Philip H. Coelho Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

CPRX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 3,802,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,910. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

