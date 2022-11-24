CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) & RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Head-To-Head Review

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 1 0 3.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

73.2% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -64.36% 3.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $6.98 million N/A N/A

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

