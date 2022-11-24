Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.20 and last traded at 2.20. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.16.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.16.
Ceconomy Company Profile
Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.
