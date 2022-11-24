Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $45.34 million and $453,760.91 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.52 or 0.08484037 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29515321 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,681,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

