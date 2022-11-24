Celo Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $232.07 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

