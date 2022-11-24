Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.03. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 14,853 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair lowered Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Celyad Oncology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

