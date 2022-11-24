Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,223 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Certara Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

