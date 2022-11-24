Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Charter Communications worth $1,134,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $390.23. 1,125,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.95 and a 200-day moving average of $419.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $693.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

