Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.91 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

