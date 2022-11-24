Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

