Chiliz (CHZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $266.34 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $266.34 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,228 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

