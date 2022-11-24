Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $78.57 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

